‘Good Girls’ Reno Wilson Signs With A3 Artists Agency

Mike & Molly alum Reno Wilson, who currently stars in NBC’s Good Girls, has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation.

Wilson is maybe best known for his role as Officer Carl McMillan on the comedy series Mike & Molly, alongside Melissa McCarthy and Billy Gardell, which aired for six seasons on CBS. He currently plays the series regular role of Stan Hill on Good Girls, opposite Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, Matthew Lillard, Manny Montana, and Retta. It debuts its fourth season on June 24.

Wilson was praised for his starring role as legendary jazz icon Louis Armstrong in the film Bolden. His other recent credits include a large guest star role in the HBO pilot A Lot alongside Whitney Cummings, Officer Downe with Kim Coates, and the Taken parody film Tooken opposite Lee Tergesen and Margaret Cho.

Wilson’s other movie credits include Mighty Joe Young, Rough Draft, Fallen, Crank and Crank: High Voltage. Wilson also voiced Decepticon “Mudflap” in the film Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and later voiced the Autobot “Brains” in Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Transformers: Age of Extinction. He also returned to voice Mohawk and Sqweeks in the latest installment of the franchise, Transformers: The Last Knight.

Wilson continues to be repped by More/Medavoy Management and Hertz Lichtenstein & Young.