‘Good Girls’ Canceled At NBC After Four Seasons; Show Won’t Be Shopped Elsewhere

Good Girls’ crime spree is coming to an end.

NBC has canceled the drama starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman after four seasons. The show will end after the network airs its five remaining episodes between now and July.

The hope was that the network and the studio could find a way to return for one more season to close out the story, but they were unable to make the financials work.

The series will not be shopped elsewhere by studio Universal Television, despite being a decent draw on Netflix, topping Nielsen’s streaming ratings earlier this year.

It marks 4-for-4 cancellations for NBC bubble shows; the network canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Manifest earlier this month, while Debris was canceled at the end of May.

The show, which is fully owned by NBCUniversal, has been a somewhat middling Live+Same Day linear performer but it was the network’s number two show on digital platforms and had a lucrative co-production/international distribution deal with Netflix, which was signed at the pilot stage. However, linear performance appears to weigh more heavily now on NBC renewal decisions.

Written and executive produced by creator Jenna Bans, Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as three suburban moms who get tired of trying to make ends meet and decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.

The cast also includes Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard.

Michael Weaver, Jeannine Renshaw, Mark Wilding and Bill Krebs also executive produce.