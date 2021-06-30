HFPA Tweaks Rules For In-Limbo Golden Globes, Gives Update On Reforms

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Wednesday that it has amended its eligibility guidelines for “future” Golden Globe Award shows and events, including one that will allow foreign-language films as well as animated films to compete in its Best Motion Picture categories.

As part of the changes, the Globes’ Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language award will be renamed Best Motion Picture –

Non-English Language. The Oscars did something similar beginning in 2020, renaming its Best Foreign Language Film category as Best International Feature Film.

See the full list of Globes rules changes below.

Of course, when the impact of the rules changes might be felt remains unknown. Longtime broadcast home NBC said in May it was canceling the 2022 edition of the Golden Globes amid the growing scrutiny over the HFPA’s membership makeup and organizational methods, saying it and show producer Dick Clark Productions don’t want to bring it back until there have been meaningful reforms.

As of last week, amid a tussle between the HFPA and Critics Choice organizers over securing the Beverly Hilton venue for next year’s awards shows, the HFPA said it was focusing on restructuring.

“The HFPA values its long-standing relationship with the Hilton,” the group told Deadline’s Pete Hammond. “However, the organization is focused on its reform efforts and working on the transformational changes it has already announced and has made no other plans for the show at this time.”

As far as those reforms, the organization said today in its press release that “the majority of the membership has already completed diversity, equity and inclusion training sessions, and significant strides have already been made in restructuring the organization.”

Among the changes are the passage of a revised code of ethical conduct prohibiting the acceptance of gifts and other inducements, the hiring of diversity, equity and inclusion advisors, and creating a hotline to report incidents that would be investigated by an independent firm.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is not only committed to creating a diverse, accountable and transparent association through our reform plan, but also bringing cultural understanding and proper recognition to all films and art through the Golden Globes,” HFPA president Ali Sar said. “We have listened to feedback from our partners around key eligibility changes. These will immediately go into effect, regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, demonstrating our commitment to diversity and inclusivity throughout all aspects of our work.”

Here are the Globes rules changes announced today: