‘Going Places’: Stampede Ventures Dark Comedy Adds Alysia Reiner, Mimi Kennedy & Miranda Rae Mayo

EXCLUSIVE: Stampede Ventures has signed Alysia Reiner (Better Things , Orange is the New Black), Mimi Kennedy (Mom) and Miranda Rae Mayo (Chicago Fire) to its Max Chernov dark comedy Going Places.

Cameras started rolling on June 7.

After covering up a hit and run on the way to their valedictory desert getaway, three high school graduates (Ethan Cutkosky, Chloe East, Spence Moore) face the true test of their friendship when they become entangled in a deadly crime ring imbroglio. Reiner will play Maya, a woman caught between two worlds as a loving mother and the head of an underground criminal enterprise. Mayo is ‘Jules, a hardened member of Maya’s crew with revenge on her mind, while Kennedy will play Sue, the free-spirited owner of an eccentric, rundown desert retreat.

Producers include Greg Silverman and Grant Torre of Stampede Ventures, Charles Rapp, and Chernov. Giuliano Musacchio of Sappy Moose Productions is also producing. Marni Rosenzweig is an associate producer.

Reiner is repped by A3, Authentic and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Kennedy is repped by Justice & Ponder. Mayo is represented by The Rosenzweig Group, Kopeikin Law PC.