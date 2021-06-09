You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Mercedes De La Cruz Joins Legendary’s ‘The Machine’ Starring Bert Kreischer

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

NBC Cancels 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' After 2 Seasons; Series Won't Move To Peacock, Will Be Shopped
Read the full story

‘Going Places’: Stampede Ventures Dark Comedy Adds Alysia Reiner, Mimi Kennedy & Miranda Rae Mayo

(L-R) Alysia Reiner, Mimi Kennedy and Miranda Rae Mayo Anthony Rhoades, Bjoern Kommerell,, Alex Hazel Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Stampede Ventures has signed Alysia Reiner (Better Things , Orange is the New Black), Mimi Kennedy (Mom) and Miranda Rae Mayo (Chicago Fire) to its Max Chernov dark comedy Going Places

Cameras started rolling on June 7.

After covering up a hit and run on the way to their valedictory desert getaway, three high school graduates (Ethan Cutkosky, Chloe East, Spence Moore) face the true test of their friendship when they become entangled in a deadly crime ring imbroglio. Reiner will play Maya, a woman caught between two worlds as a loving mother and the head of an underground criminal enterprise. Mayo is ‘Jules, a hardened member of Maya’s crew with revenge on her mind, while Kennedy will play Sue, the free-spirited owner of an eccentric, rundown desert retreat.

Producers include Greg Silverman and Grant Torre of Stampede Ventures, Charles Rapp, and Chernov. Giuliano Musacchio of Sappy Moose Productions is also producing. Marni Rosenzweig is an associate producer.

Watch on Deadline

Reiner is repped by A3, Authentic and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Kennedy is repped by Justice & Ponder. Mayo is represented by The Rosenzweig Group, Kopeikin Law PC.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad