‘GLOW’ Alum Sunita Mani Joins Apple’s ‘Christmas Carol’ Musical ‘Spirited’ Starring Will Ferrell And Ryan Reynolds

EXCLUSIVE: Sunita Mani has joined the cast of Apple Original Films’ Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer. Mani will play Past, known as The Ghost of Christmas Past, in the musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story A Christmas Carol that will feature all original music.

The pic will be directed by Sean Anders, who also serves as writer alongside writing partner John Morris. In addition to starring, Reynolds will produce through his Maximum Effort banner, as will Ferrell, who will produce through his Gloria Sanchez Productions alongside Jessica Elbaum and David Koplan. George Dewey serves as executive producer for Maximum Effort.

Best known for her role of Arthie on the Netflix series GLOW as well as the hit USA series Mr. Robot, Mani also stars opposite Amy Sedaris on Paramount+’s No Activity. On the film side, she appeared in the recent A24 feature The Death of Dick Long from director Daniel Scheinert, and in Amy Poehler’s directorial debut Wine Country at Netflix.

Mani can be seen next in as the lead in the Blumhouse feature Evil Eye and as the lead of the Sundance hit Save Yourselves where she received acclaim for her performance opposite John Reynolds. She is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen.