Glenn Close To Star In Season 2 Of ‘Tehran’ Apple Series

Coming off her Oscar-nominated role in Hillbilly Elegy, Glenn Close has joined Tehran as a lead in Season 2 of Apple TV+’s international espionage thriller series.

Close will play the new series role of Marjan Montazeri, a British woman, living in Tehran.

I hear Close is a big fan of the series, from Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar, and expressed interest in reading the new role which was created for her.

She previously joined another drama series, FX’s The Shield, for a season-long series regular stint, which earned her an Emmy nomination and led to her own series, FX’s Damages, which landed her two Emmy Awards. Tehran marks only the third series regular role.

Tehran tells the story of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan), who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

Close joins an ensemble cast that includes stars Sultan, Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi.

Tehran, which debuted on Israeli network Kan 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on September 25, 2020 and was quickly renewed for a second season, was created by Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators. The executive producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Zonder, Shenhar, Syrkin, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11. Tehran is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.

Close earlier this year got her eighth Oscar nomination for Hillbilly Elegy. She will next be seen in the feature Swan Song. She is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Loeb & Loeb.