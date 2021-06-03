Glenn Close Joins Josh Brolin And Peter Dinklage In Legendary’s ‘Brothers’

Glenn Close is set to join Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage in the upcoming film Brothers. The film will be directed by Max Barbakow with a script written by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen. Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar will produce alongside Brolin and Dinklage.

The logline is being kept under wraps.

Close is coming off her eighth Oscar nomination, for best supporting actress in Netflix’s Hillbilly Eligy. She can be seen next in the Apple TV+ original film Swan Song. She is represented by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Loeb & Loeb.

Barbakow most recently directed Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, which broke the record for the largest sale in Sundance history when it was acquired by Neon and Hulu at the 2020 film festival. He is repped by CAA and attorneys Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.