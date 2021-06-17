GLAAD, LGBTQ+ Organizations Urge Voters To Recognize & Consider ‘Pose’ As Emmy Nomination Voting Commences

The first day of Emmy nominations voting commenced with a call to recognize FX’s revolutionary Pose from GLAAD and a number of LGBTQ+ organizations.

On Thursday orgs also including Black AIDS Institute, Family Equality Council, Frameline, GLSEN, Inside Out, Harlem Pride and Human Rights Campaign penned a letter to Emmy voters, urging them to recognize the groundbreaking drama’s final season.

The open letter specifically highlighted the series’ transgender and non-binary actors Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross.

“In the course of its three groundbreaking seasons, POSE (co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals) transformed the landscape of transgender representation in Hollywood and educated the world on who transgender people are, all while entertaining audiences with high energy, compelling drama, and authentic storytelling. With its final season, POSE has struck an undeniable emotional and cultural chord that will not be soon forgotten,” the letter reads.

Pose, which has been praised for its diverse casting and transgender representation, previously received nominations for the 2020 and 2021 Primetime Emmys. However, only Billy Porter, who stars as Pray Tell, received recognition for his acting in the series. He won the lead actor in a drama series honor in 2019 and made history as the first openly gay Black man to take the award.

In addition to highlighting the queer experience and ballroom culture, Pose has unapologetically taken on transphobia, racism, the AIDS epidemic and community throughout its three-season run.

“From the beautifully crafted storylines to the remarkable cast performances, POSE broke new ground for transgender inclusion both in front of and behind the camera, leaving behind a legacy that will change the future of trans representation on television,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “In its final season, TV Academy voters must acknowledge the importance of telling and recognizing diverse storytelling, which includes the performances of trans people of color who have been overlooked for far too long.”

An Open Letter to Emmy Award Voters,

This television season Emmys voters have the opportunity to make history — an opportunity to celebrate an entire underrepresented community that hasn’t been valued for their artistic vision, creativity, or contributions… An opportunity to nominate truly worthy performances… An opportunity to help validate that the category, indeed, is love.

Never before have the largest national LGBTQ organizations – along with the four largest North American LGBTQ film festivals – come together to pen an open letter in support of a single series’ worthiness for recognition at the Emmy Awards. This year—and this inimitable moment—is especially meaningful. According to GLAAD’s data, when POSE finished its series run on FX in early June 2021, scripted television was left with zero characters living with HIV and only 21 transgender regular characters.

In the course of its three groundbreaking seasons, POSE (co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals) transformed the landscape of transgender representation in Hollywood and educated the world on who transgender people are, all while entertaining audiences with high energy, compelling drama, and authentic storytelling. With its final season, POSE has struck an undeniable emotional and cultural chord that will not be soon forgotten.

For far too long, the transgender community has lived on the sidelines. Since the creation of moving pictures, this part of our own community has been represented through harmful depictions that have had a real-world impact on their lives. The documentary Disclosure on Netflix showed the world that for over 100 years, transgender people have been misrepresented in film and television.

While Billy Porter became the first openly gay Black man to win an Emmy for his performance in POSE, and although the show also received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series in its first season, more recognition is merited now. The talented transgender actresses, actors, and non-binary performers in this series have not yet been honored by Television Academy members and their performances deserve acknowledgment. In 2021 – with POSE’s third and final season – this once in a lifetime moment is right now.

Voting for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards nominations takes place June 17-28. During this time, in a year when so many continue to say that Black Trans Lives Matter, Television Academy voters should nominate the deserving transgender and nonbinary actors who lead this series – Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross – in their respective categories, along with the series overall.

Not only are these performances in this Peabody Award, AFI Award, and GLAAD Media Award-winning show of the highest caliber, but voting for POSE would signal that many of the issues the show so poignantly addresses – transphobia, homophobia, racism, homelessness, poverty, violence against the trans community, Black and brown queer voices, and the AIDS epidemic – very much matter.

If there was any moment to show solidarity and support for the performers and characters who are leading the change, now would be that time.

