‘Girls5Eva’ Renewed For Season 2 By NBCUniversal’s Peacock

Girls5Eva, the ’90s pop music comedy that premiered last month on NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock, has earned a second-season renewal.

The show’s eight-episode debut season won praise from critics. Executive producer Tina Fey took the stage in January 2020 to tout the show at a major NBCU investor presentation of Peacock. As was the case with with a number of other shows across the industry, its delivery wound up being delayed by Covid-19.

Meredith Scardino, a writer and producer whose credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, is creator and executive producer of Girls5Eva. The series depicts a girl group reuniting after almost 30 years. It stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps.

Along with Fey, the Universal Television show’s executive producers include Jeff Richmond, Robert Carlock, David Miner and Eric Gurian.

“We are so excited to continue Girls5eva alongside this incredibly talented group of cast and producers,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It was hard to miss the immediate fandom that was born after the launch of this series. This aspirational comeback story is filled with heart and friendship, perfectly blended with catchy songs and humor, and delivered by an exceptionally versatile cast. We look forward to following this group’s journey as they continue to hit just the right notes.”

Peacock, which launched nationally almost a year ago, had 42 million sign-ups as of March 31. NBCU CEO Jeff Shell has said about one-third of those are monthly active viewers. While those numbers are less compelling than those of new subscription rivals like Disney+ and HBO Max, the strategy of Peacock is significantly different. NBCU has emphasized advertising revenue as a key objective, setting up the basic tier of Peacock as free, with a premium tier costing $5 a month.

Comedy has been a cornerstone for Peacock along with live sports, with library sitcoms like The Office and Parks and Recreation faring well with viewers, according to NBCU. A reboot of 1990s comedy Saved by the Bell proved the biggest breakout among the service’s initial crop of originals.