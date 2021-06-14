Gerard Butler Reunites With Ric Roman Waugh For Sequel ‘Greenland: Migration’ — Cannes Market

Gerard Butler is returning to Greenland. The Scottish actor is set to reprise his role as John Garrity in Greenland: Migration, a sequel to action thriller Greenland. The core filmmaking team will return with director Ric Roman Waugh headlining from a script by Greenland writer Chris Sparling. Butler’s co-star Morena Baccarin will also reprise her role as Allison Garrity.

In a continuation of the story, the Garrity family, who survive a near-extinction level event when an interstellar comet hits the earth, must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home.

Project, which is slated to shoot in 2022, is produced by Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Brendon Boyea, G-BASE’s Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel and Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois. Anton is fully financing the film and controlling all rights. CAA Media Finance is co-repping the U.S. The movie will be a hot package at the Cannes virtual market.

Greenland debuted last summer to some robust box office numbers despite worldwide lockdowns and limited theatre capacity. It opened No. 1 in more than 26 offshore markets including Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Russia, taking $52.3M worldwide off a $35M production budget.

Following the U.S. and international rollout by STX, the film debuted digitally on SVOD followed by an exclusive run in the U.S. on HBO Max.

Butler and Waugh collaborated on action pic Angel Has Fallen, the follow-up to Butler’s successful Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen franchise, which he also produced.

Butler is repped by Alan Siegel Entertainement and CAA. Baccarin is repped by Seven Summits Management and UTA. Waugh is repped by Range Media Partners and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.