George R.R. Martin: Ending Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Was In A “Different Direction” Than He Intended

Author George R.R. Martin is still working on the next installment in his epic series of fantasy novels that became the basis for HBO ’s Game of Thrones

But he took time away from his labors to lament how the television version seemed to get away from his source material.

The TV series ending has been widely condemned by fans, and Martin’s slow output on his A Song of Ice and Fire novels (The Winds of Winter is next in the planned series) has angered many eager for a proper resolution. Martin said he was surprised that the television series out-stripped his output.

“When they began the [TV] series, I had four books already in print, and the fifth one came out just as the series was starting in 2011. I had a five-book head-start, and these are gigantic books, as you know,” Martin told PBS in Chicago. “I never thought they would catch up with me, but they did. They caught up with me and passed me.”

While the show was on the air, Martin managed to publish just one volume in the series.