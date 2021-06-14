George Lopez & Daughter Mayan Lopez To Star In ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Comedy From ‘The Conners’ Duo Set At NBC As Put Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: When she was 11, Mayan Lopez made her acting debut in an episode of her father George Lopez’s eponymous ABC blue-collar family sitcom. Fourteen years later, George Lopez and Mayan Lopez are set to star together in Lopez vs. Lopez, a working-class family multi-camera comedy, which has received a put pilot commitment by NBC. It comes from two key creative auspices behind another hit blue-collar family sitcom, The Conners executive producer/showrunner Bruce Helford, who co-created George Lopez with the comedian, and co-executive producer Debby Wolfe.

Written by Wolfe with Helford supervising, Lopez vs. Lopez, starring George Lopez and his real-life daughter, Mayan, is a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.

George Lopez, Wolfe and Helford executive produce with 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Katie Newman. Mayan Lopez is a producer.

Helford’s Mohawk Productions produces with Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group is the studio.

The project originated with Wolfe, a Salvadoran-American writer, who came up with the idea and worked on it with George and Mayan Lopez. Helford, who was executive producer/showrunner on George Lopez, helped connect Wolfe with the Lopezes and has been involved in the project in a supporting role.

This would mark the return to broadcast for George Lopez. His eponymous sitcom aired on ABC for six seasons and 120 episodes. While not a major hit in its original run on ABC, George Lopez was a solid performer and enjoyed a strong afterlife in syndication. A decade after its ABC premiere, the show continued to do well in primetime on cable, Nick at Nite and a Spanish-language version on MTV’s Tr3s, and in the afternoon in broadcast syndication.

After the end of George Lopez, the veteran comedian headlined two other comedy series, Saint George, which aired on FX, and Lopez, which ran on TV Land. He also hosted a late-night talk show for TBS.

Before joining The Conners, Wolfe was a co-executive producer on One Day At a Time.