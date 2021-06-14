‘Gentefied’s Annie Gonzalez Signs With Innovative Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Annie Gonzalez, currently seen in a key role on Netflix’s Gentefied, has signed with Innovative Artists for representation.

Gonzalez plays Lidia on the hit series Gentefied, which is heading into its second season on Netflix. Her other recent credits include the role of Amanda on Starz’s Vida, as well as Showtime’s Shameless and Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt.

Gonzalez, a Chicana actress and East Los Angeles native, grew up singing with the band Quetzal, which has been a noted force in the Chicano movement. She was one of the original dancers on Jamm X Kids for the WB and has been appearing on TV since the age of 10. She was recently cast in the series regular role of Jessie on ABC’s comedy pilot Bucktown, opposite Jane Lynch and Nicole Richie. She also has a YouTube page with videos dedicated to her thoughts on spirituality, self-love, peace, positivity and living life as a Latina.

Gonzalez continues to be repped by Principal Entertainment Los Angeles and Grandson Des Rochers.