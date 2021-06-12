‘General Hospital’ Longtime Villain Wes Ramsey Is Confirmed As Leaving The Soap

Arch villain Peter August, played by actor Wes Ramsey, is officially gone from his long-running role on General Hospital.

Soap Opera Digest reports that Ramsey’s last appearance was on June 3, 2021 when his character was killed.

Ramsey first appeared on General Hospital in 2017, and has since been in more than 330 episodes.

His Peter August character was a main villain on the ABC daytime drama. He was portrayed as the son of the late supervillain Cesar Faison and Dr. Alex Devane.

During his reign of terror, August was found responsible for the five-year disappearance of character Jason Morgan, and the deaths of characters Drew Cain and Franco Baldwin.

In addition to General Hospital, Ramsey has appeared on Charmed, Guiding Light and Days of Our Lives.