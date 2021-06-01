Paramount Contributes $40,000 To Gavin Newsom Anti-Recall Effort

Paramount Pictures is the latest industry donor to chip in on an effort to defeat the recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

According to records from the California Secretary of State, the studio donated $40,000 to Stop the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom, a committee set up to fight the pending effort to oust Newsom from office. The studio also gave $5,000 in March to the California Democratic Party, one of the sponsors of the anti-recall committee, and contributed to Newsom’s 2018 election campaign.

A spokesperson for the studio said that the donation actually was made by ViacomCBS, the studio’s parent company, even though the contribution record lists Paramount.

The recall is not officially on the ballot for later this year, but it is expected to qualify after Secretary of State Shirley Weber said that proponents had passed the signature threshold. Newsom and his allies have been raising money in the meantime. The Stop the Republican Recall committee got a big boost last month when Netflix CEO Reed Hastings gave $3 million, the most of any single donor.

As the coronavirus crisis unfolded and forced lockdowns and special safety measures, Newsom allowed film and TV production to resume last June, and exempted industry workers from a second state stay-at-home order in November.

Newsom’s reelection campaign, meanwhile, has drawn recent contributions from J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath, Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, Tom Rothman, Jeff Shell, Jay Sures, Dana Walden and Chuck Lorre.