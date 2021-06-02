Gaumont UK Appoints ‘Vera’ & ‘New Tricks’ Producer As Creative Director

EXCLUSIVE: London-based Gaumont UK is bolstering its local team with the appointment of Wall To Wall’s Executive Producer For Drama Myar Craig-Brown as Creative Director.

Craig-Brown will oversee Gaumont’s growing slate of drama for the global market and will report directly into executive producer Alison Jackson (Tin Star) who heads up Gaumont’s UK division.

During her five-year tenure at Wall To Wall, Craig-Brown brought in and developed multiple projects, including two DC titles. Previously, as Head of Drama at Warner Bros’ Headstrong Pictures, she executive-produced series 12 of hit BBC drama New Tricks, and during her run at ITV Studios she executive-produced long-running ITV drama Vera, A Mother’s Son, Just Henry and The Psychopath Next Door. She started her career in continuing drama, script editing on a variety of titles including Family Affairs, Doctors and Holby City – the latter of which she went on to series produce.

Gaumont UK’s recent drama announcements include Sixteen Horses and Dressed For War: The Story of Audrey Withers, Vogue Editor Extraordinaire from the Blitz to the Swinging Sixties. The firm recently produced the third series of Sky Atlantic’s Tim Roth drama Tin Star, which Jackson executive-produced, alongside Kudos.

The Gaumont group as a whole is best known in TV drama for producing shows such as Netflix hits Narcos and F Is For Family, Amazon original El Presidente and Apple TV+’s Stillwater.

Alison Jackson, Gaumont UK CEO and executive producer, said: “Myar is a fantastic addition to our team. She has an incredible track record of producing thought-provoking and engaging drama, and her relationships within the industry coupled with our network will help Gaumont UK continue to grow and produce exceptional drama that makes an impact. Her vision aligns with ours to champion lesser-known stories, and it’s a collaboration I’m keen to get started with.”

Myar Craig-Brown added: “Gaumont is such a fantastic creative, global company, and trailblazers in scripted entertainment. Both Alison and Gaumont share in my sensibility to create world-class entertaining drama that showcases and uncovers untold stories. Having grown up in Singapore with a dual heritage, those ‘other’ or unknown stories are especially important to me. The opportunity to join the team to develop a slate of culturally rich stories that reflect different voices is incredibly exciting.”