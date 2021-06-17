Gary Basaraba Joins Apple’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’, ABC’s ‘Women Of The Movement’

Gary Basaraba has a busy few months ahead. The Irishman alum is reuniting with Martin Scorsese on the Scorsese-directed Apple Original Films thriller Flowers of the Killer Moon, the adaptation of David Grann’s book, in a supporting role. Basaraba also has booked a key role on ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Basaraba plays William J. Burns, a private investigator looking into the Osage killings.

In ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement, Basaraba portrays Sheriff Clarence Strider, the sheriff of Tallahatchie County Mississippi and a wealthy plantation owner.

Inspired by the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson, the six-episode limited series is set in 1955. It centers on Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), who risks her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Cedric Joe) is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chooses to bear her pain on the world stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.

Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Julia McDermott, Carter Jenkins, Tonya Pinkins and Ray Fisher co-star.



Women of the Movement is set to premiere midseason on ABC.

Basaraba most recently was seen on the film side as Frank ‘Fitz’ Fitzsimmons in the Scorsese-directed and produced The Irishman. His television credits include Law & Order: SVU, Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS: New Orleans, Madam Secretary and The Leftovers. He’s repped by KMR Talent and A Management.