‘Gangs Of London’ Season 2 Shooting For Sky & AMC, But No Word On Joe Cole’s Return As Sean Wallace

Gangs of London’s second season is currently shooting ahead of its return to Sky and AMC next year.

Production got underway on the eight-part mob drama three weeks ago, with Pulse Films producing in association with Sister. No news yet though on whether Joe Cole will reprise his role as Sean Wallace after Season 1’s cliffhanger ending.

Returning cast includes Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, Michelle Fairley, Brian Vernel, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Lucian Msamati, Paapa Essiedu, Valene Kane, Orli Shuka and Asif Raza. New cast includes Baghdad Central star Waleed Zuaiter, as previously revealed by Deadline.

French rapper Jasmine Armando in her first TV role, Salem Kali (Un Prophete), Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice) and Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central) have also joined the gangland drama series.

Created by Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery, Season 2 is set a year after the events of the first season. Since the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, order is lacking, and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threatens the city with gangland anarchy.

The Investors are viewing the city as a place of ruin and decide enough is enough. Licensing a new gang to restore stability, drama instead ensues. These brutal enforcers bring a new kind of authority, coldly designed to terrorize the other gangs into submission. Anyone doing business in the city must now go through them, and our gangs must decide where their loyalties lie if they are to survive.

Executive producers are creators Evans and Flannery; Thomas Benski, Hugh Warren, and Helen Gregory for Pulse; and Jane Featherstone for Sister. Tom Butterworth is the lead writer and is joined in the writers’ room by Lauren Sequeira, Danusia Samal, Rowan Athale, Meg Salter and Elliot Warren. Corin Hardy is the lead director and will helm four episodes. Marcela Said and Nima Nourizadeh will join him to direct two episodes each. Butterworth and Hardy also serve as executive producers.