‘Gang’s All Queer’ Drama From Jaboukie Young-White & Issa Rae In Works At HBO

HBO has put in development a half-hour series based on Vanessa R. Panfil’s book The Gang’s All Queer: The Lives of Gay Gang Members, from Jaboukie Young-White (The Daily Show) and Issa Rae and her Hoorae productions.

Written by Young-White, in the Untitled Gang’s All Queer Project, grieving a gang-related death, a closeted twenty-something in Chicago ditches college to find reckless closure.

The Gang’s All Queer book was published in 2017 by New York University Press.

Issa Rae Mega/New York University Press

Young-White executive produces with Rae and Montrel McKay for Hoorae and Jonathan Berry, Olivia Gerke and Dave Becky for 3 Arts. Hoorae’s Sara Rastogi serves as co-executive producer.

The project falls under Rae’s overall deal with her Hoorae media label at WarnerMedia.

Young-White, a stand-up comic, joined The Daily Show in 2018 as Senior Youth Correspondent. He has written for Netflix’s American Vandal and served as story editor on season three of the streaming service’s animated series Big Mouth. As an actor, he most recently appeared on the series Chrysalis and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. Young-White is repped by 3 Arts, CAA, and Lev Ginsburg.

Rae’s Hoorae is producing Sweet Life: Los Angeles, a new unscripted series from Rae which looks at young, Black life in South LA, set to premiere this summer. HBO Max also has ordered a reimagined Project Greenlight docuseries headed by Rae. Rae serves as executive producer on HBO’s Insecure, which is heading into its fifth and final season. She’s repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and John Meigs.