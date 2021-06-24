Graciella Sanchez & Zadoc Angell Named Co-Presidents Of Echo Lake Entertainment’s Management Division

EXCLUSIVE: Talent manager Graciella Sanchez and literary manager Zadoc Angell have been named Co-Presidents of Echo Lake Entertainment’s management division.

Their promotion to these new leadership positions comes on the heels of the division’s growth to over 20 managers.

Mike Marcus will continue to serve as Chairman of Echo Lake Management, with Partner and Founder Doug Mankoff and twenty-year vet Andy Spaulding continuing to oversee parent company, Echo Lake Entertainment.

The Beverly Hill-based management company became the first to reopen its offices on June 15. Amidst the turbulence of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has kept all of its assistants employed and even managed to grow, welcoming five new talent and lit managers.

“I am so proud of our team. Every single employee chose to get vaccinated, which made reopening all the more easy,” said Mike Marcus in a statement. “During the beginning of the pandemic, our managers stepped up, organized themselves, and figured out a way to serve their clients superbly. This was the result of strong leadership, specifically from Graciella and Zadoc.”

“Graciella and Zadoc reflect Echo Lake’s bright future,” said Doug Mankoff. “I am so impressed by how well they take care of their clients and by the wisdom they generously share with colleagues to help them be the best representatives they can be. Their integrity, strong work ethic, and positive attitude is what Echo Lake is all about.”

“We are grateful to Doug, Andy and Mike for their leadership, especially during this past year,” added Sanchez and Angell in a joint statement. “They have built Echo Lake into a special place where hard work, creativity, and collaboration are at the heart of our culture. With the company reopening, this is the time to capitalize on our momentum and growth. We are excited to lead Echo Lake into this next era to be the premiere home for talent, filmmakers and storytellers of the future.”

Sanchez has been with Echo Lake for eight and a half years. She previously co-founded boutique management firm One Talent Management, alongside mentor J.J. Harris.

Sanchez’s clients include JD Pardo (Mayans M.C.), Liz Hannah (The Post, Mindhunter), Phoebe Tonkin (The Originals, Safe Harbour), Sarah Ramos (Parenthood / Untitled Lakers Show), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Gloria Reuben (ER, City on a Hill, upcoming The First Lady), Golden Brooks (Girlfriends, I Am the Night), James Bland (Giants), Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black), Camila Sodi (Luis Miguel, Señorita Pólvora), Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways / The Handmaid’s Tale), Maria Dragus (Mademoiselle Paradis), Ivana Milicevic (Banshee), and Marguerite Moreau (Wet Hot American Summer, The Mighty Ducks). The Los Angeles native is a graduate of Yale University.

Angell has worked at Echo Lake for eight years. He began his career as a TV Literary Agent at Paradigm, becoming a manager when he teamed up with Dave Brown at Artist International. The pair brought their literary team to Echo Lake in 2013.

Angell is known for his track record in building writers into showrunners. His clients include Kira Snyder (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ingrid Escajeda (Wool), Eric Wallace (The Flash), Neal Baer (Designated Survivor), Carter Covington (Charmed), Ariana Jackson (4400), Will Pascoe (Absentia), Erica Montolfo (The Conners), Bobak Esfarjani (WandaVision), and Daniele Nathanson (Animal Kingdom). The manager grew up on a farm in upstate NY, subsequently graduating from Harvard University.