‘Full Bloom’ Renewed For Season 2 On HBO Max, Premiere Date Set

HBO Max has picked up a second season of its award-winning floristry competition series Full Bloom . The streaming service has set Thursday, June 10 for the Season 2 premiere of the Eureka Productions’ series, which again will spotlight up and coming florists from across the country.

“Full Bloom has brought floristry to life by introducing us to incredibly talented artists and showing us the amazing steps that go into creating each masterpiece, said Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming, HBO Max. “HBO Max is as thrilled to give a platform to these rising florists as we are to watch their stunning creations flourish.”

Full Bloom features ten budding botanical artists who are put to the test each episode in both individual and team challenges that determine who gets cut and who remains in the running for the $100,000 grand prize. Floral experts Simon Lycett, Elizabeth Cronin and Maurice Harris serve as hosts and judges.

“It’s been an amazing experience to be working again with the innovative team at HBO Max,” said Paul Franklin, Co-CEO of Eureka Productions. “We are so proud at Eureka of Full Bloom season 2 – it is jam packed with talented florists, incredible judges and more flowers and heart than ever before.”

Full Bloom, winner of the 2021 International Format Award for best competition reality format, is created and produced by Eureka Productions with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Faye Stapleton serving as executive producers. Joseph Guidry, winner of the DGA Award for Season 1, will return as director for Season 2.