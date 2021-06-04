‘Fruits Of Thy Labor’ Family Drama From Billy Porter & Greg Berlanti In Works At Peacock

Peacock has put in development Fruits of Thy Labor, a one-hour family drama from Emmy-winning Pose star Billy Porter, Dan McCabe, Greg Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television.

Written by Porter and McCabe, Fruits of Thy Labor is a family drama that follows three generations of an African-American showbiz dynasty navigating their way through life, love, politics, and career.

Porter and McCabe executive produce with Berlanti Productions’ Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Berlanti Prods’ recently elevated EVP of Television Jonathan Gabay is producing. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Fruits of Thy Labor is Porter’s first foray into television series writing. The project also marks a reunion for Porter and Berlanti. Porter appeared in The Broken Hearts Club, which Berlanti wrote and directed as his feature film debut.

Porter is an award-winning actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright. In 2019, Porter won the Emmy Award for Lead Actor for his role in FX’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated drama Pose, which is wrapping up its third and final season, and in 2020 received his second Emmy nomination for this role. On stage, he played the role of Lola in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots, which he originated in 2013 and for which he won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards, as well as the Grammy for best musical-theatre album. He’ll next be seen starring as the Fairy Godmother opposite Camila Cabello in Sony’s Cinderella, set to premiere on Amazon this fall. He also voices Audrey II in Warner Bros. upcoming musical update of Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Berlanti, and will make his feature directorial debut in Orion Pictures’ What If?.