Friday Ratings: ABC’s ’20/20′ And Fox’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Tie For Honors

AP

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown and ABC’s newsmag 20/20 tied for the demo wars crown on Friday night, both coming in with an 0.4 in the early results.

ABC’s 20/20 aired a special on Houston-born Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old who was murdered by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood in 2020. It was a strong showing after a modest lead-in from the new Emergency Call at 8 (0.3)

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown took a look back at last week’s tag team matches, then spotlighted Kevin Owens against Apollo Crews & Sami Zayn in the Intercontinental Championship.

CBS had repeats in its crime drama lineup. At NBC, a special showing of the 2015 animated film Minions came in with an 0.3, with newsmag Dateline

The CW saw Charmed and Dynasty both with an 0.1, both up a tick from the week before.

