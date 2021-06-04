France Updates Travel Rules & Introduces Traffic Light System: Vaccinated UK & U.S. Visitors Set To Avoid Quarantine

The French government has published further details of its plans to reopen for travel this summer, with a traffic light system coming into effect on June 9 that will classify countries as green, orange or red.

Orange countries – which currently includes the U.S. and UK – will see fully vaccinated travelers allowed to enter France without having to quarantine upon arrival, though they will still need to show a negative PCR test taken fewer than 72 hours before travel.

To count as fully vaccinated, visitors must have received one of the four vaccines currently licensed for use in the European Union – Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson – and the second dose must have been administered more than two weeks prior to travel.

Non-vaccinated travelers from orange zones will need both an essential/compelling reason for their trip and will need to isolate for seven days upon arrival.

Green list countries will initially include nations in the EU, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Israel, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore. Visitors from those territories will not require a compelling reason and only non-vaccinated people will need to take a PCR or antigen test before their journey.

Red list countries will initially be South Africa, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Turkey, and Uruguay. Visitors from these nations will need a compelling reason to travel, a negative test, and will have to quarantine for seven to 10 days once on French soil.

The rules could spell good news for vaccinated U.S. and UK industry looking to jet to Cannes Film Festival in July as they will not need to isolate, a prohibitive measure on work travel. At present, France has specific rules for UK visitors that prohibit entry without quarantine, but it is understood these will be replaced by the new traffic light system.

Cannes continues to analyze potential solutions for travelers. Earlier today, Thierry Fremaux told us in an interview that “the information we’re getting is positive and a little more positive each week”.

The situation, as always with this pandemic, remains fluid, with the fest now just over a month away.