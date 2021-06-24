Fox Television Stations Names Jeffrey Zellmer SVP Digital Operations

Jeffrey Zellmer has been named SVP Digital Operations at Fox Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 broadcast outlets in the U.S. He assumes the role immediately, reporting directly to FTS CEO Jack Abernethy. Zellmer succeeds Steve Chung, the group’s former chief digital officer who as recently named chief growth officer at Fox Corp.

“Jeff has been an integral part of the FTS team for over 14 years and was a natural fit for this position,” Abernathy said Thursday. “His creative and collaborative approach, coupled with his depth of experience and leadership, will continue to yield strong results across multiple digital platforms for our stations.”

Zellmer has been with Fox Television Stations since 2007. Since 2018 he has served as VP Digital Marketing & Strategic Partnerships, overseeing digital branding and audience development. Previously, he served as Regional Vice President of Creative Services. Prior to that, he held various roles at WAGA FOX 5 Atlanta, from executive producer of promotions to promotion manager, creative services director and VP Creative Services.

Related Story 'Pictionary' Game Hosted By Jerry O'Connell Gets Tryout On Fox Television Stations

Zellmer said, “I’m honored to be entrusted with leading the digital efforts for the Fox TV Stations. FTS has proven itself a dominant force in the digital sector and we will capitalize on the momentum of this success to grow our audience across all platforms.”

Fox Television Stations owns stations located in nine of the top 10 largest designated market areas, and duopolies in 11 DMAs including the three largest (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the Fox network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce nearly 1,000 hours of local news every week and leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the Fox Network’s national content.