Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Accuses Dr. Anthony Fauci Of “A Cover-Up” On Covid-19 – Maddow Defends Fauci

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci for allegedly lying about his role during the pandemic, accusing him and other health officials of a “cover-up” on certain aspects.

Carlson came out guns blazing on Friday against Fauci, who has claimed in his own media appearances that his emails and public pronouncements have been distorted.

“It’s now clear in the earliest days of the pandemic public health officials in Washington were panicked,” Carlson said. “Officials in Washington were terrified for themselves. They were afraid of being exposed.”

Carlson said their solution was to impose “medical martial law” to dampen questioning. He said that they were worried that their funding of experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology would be exposed.

“They had used American tax dollars to fund reckless experiments in China that in the end likely created COVID-19,” Carlson said. “If that fact were to become public, it would be over. They would be shamed, and ridiculed – possibly even indicted. Their professional lives would be done. “So they immediately set to work hiding it on a cover-up.”

Fauci’s emails were released this week by BuzzFeed and the Washington Post. The emails seemed to take a different stance than what was being said publicly.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow hosted Fauci on Friday night.

Fauci told Maddow that the attacks were “a terrible, not-happy type of a distraction, but it’s all nonsense.”