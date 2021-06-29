Fox News To Pay $1 Million Fine To Settle New York City Human Rights Commission Case

Fox News has agreed to pay a $1 million fine to settle a case over violations of New York City human rights laws, stemming from a complaint that followed a series of scandals involving sexual harassment allegations against former chieftan Roger Ailes and former on air host Bill O’Reilly.

The New York Commission on Civil Rights confirmed the settlement (read it here) after a report in The Daily Beast.

“We are pleased to reach an amicable resolution of this legacy matter,” Fox News Media said in a statement. “Fox News Media has already been in full compliance across the board, but cooperated with the New York City Commission on Human Rights to continue enacting extensive preventive measures against all forms of discrimination and harassment.”

The settlement requires that that Fox News remove mandatory confidential arbitration clauses from the contracts of talent, contributors and certain other employees for a period of four years when they file claims under the city’s human rights laws.

The settlement also requires that the network make immediate changes to policies on reporting sexual harassment, retaliation, training and compliance. The commission also will monitor the network on a quarterly basis for two years.