Fox News To Pay $1 Million Fine To Settle New York City Human Rights Commission Case

Fox News has agreed to pay a $1 million fine to settle a case over violations of New York City human rights laws, stemming from a complaint that followed a series of scandals involving sexual harassment allegations against former chieftan Roger Ailes and former on air host Bill O’Reilly.
The New York Commission on Civil Rights confirmed the settlement (read it here) after a report in The Daily Beast.
“We are pleased to reach an amicable resolution of this legacy matter,” Fox News Media said in a statement. “Fox News Media has already been in full compliance across the board, but cooperated with the New York City Commission on Human Rights to continue enacting extensive preventive measures against all forms of discrimination and harassment.”
The settlement requires that that Fox News remove mandatory confidential arbitration clauses from the contracts of talent, contributors and certain other employees for a period of four years when they file claims under the city’s human rights laws.
The settlement also requires that the network make immediate changes to policies on reporting sexual harassment, retaliation, training and compliance. The commission also will monitor the network on a quarterly basis for two years.
According to The Daily Beast, the fine was based on $250,000 for each of four violations. The Beast reported that the commission began an investigation in 2016, when the Ailes claims became public. In April 2017, amid a New York Times report on sexual harassment settlements made to women who alleged sexual harassment by Bill O’Reilly, there were public calls for the commission to investigate. O’Reilly denied the claims but left the network. The commission initiated the complaint in December, 2018.
