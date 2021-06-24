You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Fox News Media Builds Team For New Streaming Weather Service

Fox

Fox News Media announced a team of six meteorologists who will appear on its new streaming weather service, Fox Weather.

The new hires will anchor coverage from the headquarters in New York.

They include Jason Frazer, who comes from WKYC-TV in Cleveland, who will serve as morning news co-host; Britta Merwin, joining from KPRC-TV in Houston, who will be another morning co-host.

Also joining will be Craig Herrera, most recently at KING-TV in Seattle, who will be co-anchor on key programming blocks, along with Brigit Mahoney, who will appear on lead dayparts. She has been at KTVI-TV in St. Louis. Another hire is Stephen Morgan, most recently with KRIV-TV in Houston, who will be a co-host on main programming blocks.

Co-hosting evening programming will be Nick Kosir, who is known as the “Dancing Weatherman,” with 2 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. He joins from WJZY-TV in Charlotte, NC. One of his videos was featured in Lil Nas X’s open at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

The service will launch later this year. The network announced the ad-supported streaming service in December, with plans to mix local, regional and national updates. Leading the service is Sharri Berg, who serves as president in addition to serving as the chief operating officer of news and operations for Fox Television Stations.

