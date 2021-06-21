Fox Explores UFOs In TMZ Special; Is The Truth Out There?

Fox, the network that brought us The X-Files, is investigating the current frenzy around UFOs in a one-hour special from TMZ next week.

The broadcaster says that it has entirely new footage of UFOs from the deck of a U.S. Navy ship that will air as part of the special.

TMZ Investigates: UFOs: The Pentagon Proof will air on Tuesday, June 29. The pop culture brand, best known for photos of celebrities and breaking news of A-listers deaths, will analyze the U.S. government’s official response to the phenomenon, which is expected later this month.

The government is set to release the declassified report after bombshell reporting from the likes of The New York Times and The New Yorker that shows the Pentagon is willing, for the first time, to admit that we might not be alone out here.

The claims were given even more credibility by recent comments by President Obama on, of all shows, The Late Late Show with James Corden.

It is the latest UFO project on the books and comes a few days after Showtime revealed that it was working with J.J. Abrams on a four-part doc series.

In the TMZ special, the Harvey Levin-led company will talk to the driving forces who made this officially sanctioned intelligence a reality. It will walk viewers through UFO footage and speak with some of the people who experienced it firsthand. Interviews will feature senators, military pilots, a Harvard scientist, former Pentagon officials and the two people who pushed the government to release information it has held secret for more than 70 years.

TMZ Investigates: UFOs: The Pentagon Proof is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures. Levin and Ryan Regan serve as executive producers and Jess Fusco serves as co-executive producer.

“Interest in UFOs and extraterrestrial life are at an all-time high,” said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Entertainment. “They are history’s great unknown, and this special, led by Harvey and his team, will be a deep and far-reaching examination of the most up-to-date findings and evidence to try to answer one of the most vexing questions ever: ‘Are we not alone?’”

Added Levin: “The Pentagon’s report will be as important for what it doesn’t answer as what it does. The show is a process of elimination of sorts, taking theories off the table and seeing what we’re left with will undoubtedly be pretty amazing.”