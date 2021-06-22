Former WGA East President Michael Winship, Running Unopposed, Will Succeed Beau Willimon As Guild’s Next President

Former WGA East president Michael Winship, running unopposed, will be the guild’s next president, succeeding Beau Willimon, who’s not seeking re-election after four years in office. House of Cards creator Willimon led the guild through the WGA’s historic legal battle that reshaped the talent agency business.

Winship, an award-winning news and documentary writer, led the guild during the tumultuous 2007-08 writers strike, serving as president for five consecutive two-year terms – starting just before the strike and ending in 2017. He returned to guild politics in 2018, winning a seat on its Council. He won an Emmy and three WGA Awards writing for three different Bill Moyers shows, as well as the WGA East’s Richard B. Jablow Award for service to the guild.

Related Story Meredith Stiehm Running For WGA West President To Succeed David A. Goodman

Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, who has served on the Council since 2016 — and was last year’s recipient of the Richard B. Jablow Award — will be the guild’s next vice president. Running unopposed, she will succeed Kathy McGee, who’s running for a seat on the Council. Christopher Kyle, who served on the Council from 2014-20, will be the guild’s next secretary-treasurer. Also running unopposed, he will succeed Bob Schneider in the post.

Twenty candidates are vying for nine open seats on the Council, which is the guild’s governing body. Council elections are divided into two categories: freelance and staff. Freelance members work in film, television and new media, while staff members work in TV, radio and digital news shops.

Thirteen candidates are running for six open freelance seats, including James V. Hart, Tian Jun Gu, Lauren Ashley Smith, Gene Koprowski, Marc Maurino, Benjamin Rosenblum, Sasha Stewart, Tracey Scott Wilson, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski and incumbents Bonnie Datt, Josh Gondelman and David Simon. Simon was one of the eight named plaintiffs in the WGA’s long-running legal battle with the talent agencies, which ended in victory for the WGA East and West earlier this year.

WME Signs WGA Franchise Agreement, Giving Guild Historic Win In Campaign To Reshape Talent Agency Business

The seven candidates vying for the three open staff seats are Kathy McGee, James Harris, Selena Simmons, Sara David and incumbents Phil Pilato, Hamilton Nolan and Kim Kelly.

Voting will take place online starting August 26.