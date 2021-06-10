Former NBCU Exec John Pollak Joins Global Sales Platform Exeest

EXCLUSIVE: John Pollak, who was previously EVP, Commercial Development, Universal Television Alternative Studios, has joined global digital sales platform Exeest.

Pollak, who oversaw who oversaw sales of Universal Television Alternative Studios programming to buyers outside of NBC, becomes Chief Commercial Officer of the company, which launched earlier this year.

Founded by filmmaker and tech entrepreneur Matteo Petrelli, former CFO Global IT at NBCUniversal Shabbir Aqeel Danish and Wall Street executive Anthony Costanzo, Exeest is a streaming service-like sales platform for international TV and film buyers.

Its catalogue includes titles from Caracol, Cinedigm, Complex Networks, Epic Pictures, Keshet, Propagate, and Telemundo and its advisory board includes former Condé Nast Bob Sauerberg, Andrew Marcus, former Critical Content President and COO, Comic Relief CEO Alison Moore, and former Turner exec Lauren Hurvitz.

Related Story John Pollak Exiting NBCUniversal Following Restructures

Pollak, who will be based in LA, will lead all commercial efforts for the platform, including partnering with studios, distributors and content owners to bring their content onto the platform, as well as with global buyers who are actively seeking new avenues for discovering content.

“In every area of entertainment, technology has transformed the way business is done, yet, it has had very little impact on the distribution and buying of content, and we at Exeest are here to change that,” Pollak said. “Exeest is using analytics and algorithms to place premium content in front of potential partners and encourages them to connect directly, something no other platform allows. By creating a sales and buying tool that enhances and improves the discovery of content process, Exeest connects potential partners to close deals directly, and on their terms.”

“With the proliferation of streaming services around the world, the demand for premium content has never been greater and the need to accelerate and modernize the buying and selling process is immediate,” Danish said. “John’s expertise, relationships and proven leadership across the global content acquisition and distribution ecosystem is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to have him join us in leading this transformation,” Danish added.

Before joining NBCU, Pollak was president of Electus Television, where he oversaw the global rollout of the company’s television slate, managing the development team and working closely with the CEO to market, pitch, develop and produce original ideas from the Electus banner and other domestic and international producing partners.

He also worked as EVP and head of worldwide sales at Shine International, where he sold formats including Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? and MasterChef and was part of the team that launched Reveille International, the global division of Ben Silverman’s company.