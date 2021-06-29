‘For Life’ Gets Limited Run On IMDb TV, Extends Cast To Keep Hopes For Season 3 Alive

The existing two seasons of For Life, which was canceled by ABC last month, are now available on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service. Additionally, I hear Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind the praised drama, has extended the options on the cast, originally set to expire tomorrow, until the end of July.

I hear the agreement with IMDb TV is for a limited, monthlong run. The streamer and Sony TV are expected to evaluate the series’ performance at the end of July. Based on how it does, For Life, starring Nicholas Pinnock, could potentially get an order for a third season as an IMDb TV original, sources said.

Given the stakes, For Life executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who has been a driving force behind the efforts to find a new home for the timely drama, is expected to lead a big social media effort involving prominent figures in the world of entertainment and beyond to get fans of the show and new viewers to tune in on the free platform.

For Life, from creator/executive producer Hank Steinberg, has become extremely relevant over the past year with its exploration of racial inequality in the justice system. The drama did not perform well on linear — it was ABC’s lowest-rated scripted series of the current season in Live+Same Day but it has done better in delayed viewing and best in digital viewing on Hulu.

ABC’s top drama series among Black viewers, For Life brought new African American audiences to Hulu and is expected to do the same for IMDb TV.

For Life, inspired by the life of Isaac Wright, Jr, is about a prisoner (Pinnock) who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. The show will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden, examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

Joy Bryant, Ty Harris and Indira Varma also star.

Steinberg, Tillman, Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television production company and Wright Jr. executive produce alongside Robinson and Greenspan via Doug Robinson Productions.