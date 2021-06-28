You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
“Football Is Gay,” Says Official NFL Pride Month Video Posted To Twitter

Just one week after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out, the NFL itself made a statement in support of LGBTQ rights on Monday.

The league posted a video to its official Twitter account that used white text on a black screen to unfurl a series of statements the first of which was, “Football is gay.”

A number of other statements follow in the footage including, “Football is lesbian,” “Football is beautiful,” “Football is transgender, “Football is queer” and “Football is for everyone.”

The spot ends with a rainbow version of the NFL shield and the line, “The NFL proudly supports the Trevor Project,” the organization that supports LGBTQ youth in crisis. According to The Hill, “the league also matched Nassib’s own $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project.”

The spot is remarkable given the league’s prominence in American sports and media. Then again, with even NASCAR announcing a Pride Month initiative, the NFL’s Pride makeover is long overdue. It’s also likely smart business.

Nassib’s No. 94 jersey shot to the top of the NFL product sales chart at online retailer Fanatics last Wednesday after he made his announcement, which league commissioner Roger Goodell supported with his own statement.

“The NFL family is proud of Carl courageously sharing his truth today,” Goodell said last week in a statement. “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

“We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

