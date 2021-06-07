Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul Fight Stalls For Some As Showtime PPV Freezes

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX

Houston, we have a problem.

One of the most anticipated fights of the year is being threatened by server issues on Showtime’s side. After the problem was acknowledged by the fight streamer, many users on Twitter are clamoring on their reply threads that the traffic has frozen their pay-per-view streaming experiences.

A Showtime spokesperson also attested to the issue and said personnel are actively solving the problem. “We are aware that some customers have been having trouble accessing tonight’s Pay Per View event on SHOWTIME.com. We are working diligently to resolve the issue and will redress customers appropriately,” the spokesperson said.

The four-fight main card was scheduled to start at 8PM EST. However, many users are experiencing outages as much as an hour and 15 minutes into the event with some calling for the streamer to delay the fights or give refunds.

This may be one of the biggest fights of the year – even if there is no winner. Tonight, Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr., one of the best pound-for-pound boxer who’s ever lived, is up against Logan Paul, an 0-1 YouTube video blogger.

The Mayweather-Paul exhibition fight is scheduled tonight, June 6, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Pay-per-view coverage starts at 8 PM EST, with Mayweather and Paul expected to enter the ring at around 10 p.m. EST, depending on the lengths of the previous bouts.

