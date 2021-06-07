Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul Fight Stalls For Some As Showtime PPV Freezes

Houston, we have a problem.

One of the most anticipated fights of the year is being threatened by server issues on Showtime’s side. After the problem was acknowledged by the fight streamer, many users on Twitter are clamoring on their reply threads that the traffic has frozen their pay-per-view streaming experiences.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: We are aware of an issue impacting tonight's PPV event as well as the SHOWTIME and SHOWTIME Anytime apps. Updates will be posted here, so please refresh your browser to view the latest update. — SHOWTIME SUPPORT (@sho_help) June 7, 2021

A Showtime spokesperson also attested to the issue and said personnel are actively solving the problem. “We are aware that some customers have been having trouble accessing tonight’s Pay Per View event on SHOWTIME.com. We are working diligently to resolve the issue and will redress customers appropriately,” the spokesperson said.

The four-fight main card was scheduled to start at 8PM EST. However, many users are experiencing outages as much as an hour and 15 minutes into the event with some calling for the streamer to delay the fights or give refunds.

1 HOUR AND 15 MIN AS WELL AS TWO MATCHES INTO THE SHOW AND ITS STILL NOT WORKING NO ONE USING SHOWTIME SHOULD HAVE TO PAY FOR THIS REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND REFUND — Kevin Michael (@KevinH7651) June 7, 2021

How many times you gonna tweet this instead of fixing the problem? I paid and can’t watch! pic.twitter.com/HLu1SBf6ek — Danny Ivers (@divers) June 7, 2021

This may be one of the biggest fights of the year – even if there is no winner. Tonight, Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr., one of the best pound-for-pound boxer who’s ever lived, is up against Logan Paul, an 0-1 YouTube video blogger.

The Mayweather-Paul exhibition fight is scheduled tonight, June 6, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Pay-per-view coverage starts at 8 PM EST, with Mayweather and Paul expected to enter the ring at around 10 p.m. EST, depending on the lengths of the previous bouts.