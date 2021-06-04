‘Five Days At Memorial’: Michael Gaston Joins Apple’s Limited Series From John Ridley & Carlton Cuse

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Gaston (The Leftovers) has been cast alongside Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Adepero Oduye, Julie Ann Emery, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Molly Hager in Five Days at Memorial, Apple TV+’s limited series from John Ridley, Carlton Cuse and ABC Signature.

Written by Ridley and Cuse based on the acclaimed nonfiction book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink, Five Days at Memorial chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come.

Gaston will play Arthur “Butch” Schafer, an assistant attorney general with the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Five Days at Memorial is written and executive produced by Ridley and Cuse, and both will serve as directors on the limited series. ABC Signature is the studio. Author Fink will serve as producer.

Gaston is best known for his series-regular roles on CBS All Access’ Strange Angel, The Man in the High Castle for Amazon and HBO’s The Leftovers. On the film side, Gaston next stars in A Mouthful of Air opposite Amanda Seyfried and recently was seen in Disney’s Togo and Peter Berg’s Spenser Confidential. Gaston is repped by APA and Principal Entertainment LA.