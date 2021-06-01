First Look At Letitia Wright & Josh O’Connor Drama ‘Aisha’; Cornerstone Boards Sales

Here’s the first image from Aisha, the drama starring Letitia Wright and Josh O’Connor that recently wrapped filming in Ireland. Cornerstone has boarded worldwide sales rights ahead of the Cannes virtual market this month.

Frank Berry (Michael Inside) directed and wrote the pic, which charts the experiences of a young Nigerian woman as she seeks international protection in Ireland. Caught in limbo for years in Ireland’s immigration system, Aisha Osagie (Wright) develops a friendship with former prisoner Conor Healy (O’Connor) whom she meets at one of the accommodation centres.

Producers are Tristan Orpen Lynch, Aoife O’Sullivan, Donna Eperon (Michael Inside) and Park Pictures’ Sam Bisbee (Truffle Hunters). Pic was developed and financed by Screen Ireland, BBC Film, RTE and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland in association with Park Pictures, Wavelength and World of Ha Productions. Executive Producers are Rose Garnett for BBC Film, Hallee Adelman, Ivy Herman, Jenifer Westphal, Joe Plummer, Lance Acord, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Wendy Neu, William Byerley and George Rush.