Gloria Reuben Joins Blumhouse’s ‘Firestarter’ & Showtime Anthology Series ‘The First Lady’

EXCLUSIVE: Lincoln and Mr. Robot actress Gloria Reuben has boarded both Blumhouse/Weed Road/Universal’s Firestarter and Showtime’s limited series The First Lady about the women at the heart of the White House. I’m told that Reuben has a leading role in Firestarter.

Season one of the Aaron Cooley created, Lionsgate and Showtime produced series focuses on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis). Cooley will write several of the episodes and serve as EP.

Reuben will portray Valerie June Jarrett, senior advisor to President Obama. Jarrett was Michelle Obama’s friend and former boss, whom Michelle credits with teaching her about personal growth in the workplace. Oscar winner Cathy Schulman (Crash), Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Andrew Wang, Susanne Bier, Jeff Gaspin (Rhythm + Flow), and Brad Kaplan (Mr. Church) are also EPs on The First Lady.

Firestarter is directed by Keith Thomas, adapted from Scott Teems off the Stephen King classic novel. The pic follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon. We told you first that American Horror Story and The Tomorrow War actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong scored the lead role of Charlie in the film, originally played by Drew Barrymore in the 1984 version.

Reuben starred as Krista Gordon, the therapist to Rami Malek’s Elliot Alderson in USA’s Mr. Robot. She played Jeanie Boulet over 103 episodes of E.R. as well, a part which earned her two Primetime Emmy supporting actress in a drama series nominations. Other TV credits include City on a Hill, Cloak & Dagger, and Blindspot. Her feature credits include Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, Admission and The Longest Ride.

Reuben is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.