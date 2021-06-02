‘Firestarter’: Blumhouse Reboot Of Stephen King Classic Finds Its Charlie In Ryan Kiera Armstrong – First Look

EXCLUSIVE: American Horror Story and The Tomorrow War actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong has landed the lead role of Charlie in Blumhouse, Weed Road Pictures and Universal’s update of Stephen King’s Firestarter. She is pictured above in what is the first look from the movie.

The role was made famous by Drew Barrymore in the original 1984 feature, repping the young actress’ first role following the uber-blockbuster E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.

In Firestarter, a young girl develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon. Armstrong joins Zac Efron and Michael Greyeyes who were previously announced. The pic is being directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil) and the screenplay was adapted by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, Rectify). King wrote the novel in 1980 and the 1984 film went on to gross $17M at the domestic B.O.

Jason Blum and Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman are producing. Martha De Laurentiis, who was an associate producer on the 1984 movie will executive produce.

Armstrong was born in New York City in 2010. The youngest of five, she began her professional acting career in 2015. Her first audition was her first booking, first recurring role and the beginning of a life on the road. To date, the actress has worked with Julie Taymor, Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Timothy Hutton, Bill Skarsgard, Amanda Seyfried, Milo Ventimiglia, Kevin Costner, Chris Pratt, Scarlett Johansson, Betty Gilpin and J.K. Simmons, among others. In 2020/2021 Ryan joined the tenth season cast of American Horror Story. Her previous notable roles include Anne with an E, It: Chapter II and The Glorias.

Armstrong is represented by Innovative Artists and Noble Caplan Abrams.