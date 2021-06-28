‘Firestarter’: Blumhouse Reboot Of Stephen King Classic Adds Sydney Lemmon

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Lemmon will play the mother to Charlie, the lead character of Blumhouse/Universal/Weed Road Pictures’ Firestarter and the wife of Zac Efron’s character in the feature reboot of the Stephen King 1980 novel. The pic follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon.

As Deadline first reported, American Horror Story and The Tomorrow War actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong won the lead role of Charlie in Firestarter.

The Keith Thomas-directed movie also stars Gloria Reuben (City on a Hill, Mr. Robot) and Michael Greyeyes (Wild Indian, Rutherford Falls, True Detective). Scott Teems (Halloween Kills) adapted the latest version. Jason Blum and Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman are producing with Martha De Laurentiis, who was an associate producer on the 1984 movie Firestarter, as EP.

Lemmon most recently starred as Ana Helstrom in the Marvel/Hulu series, Helstrom. She previously guest starred in HBO’s Emmy-winning series Succession and AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, for which she received a Saturn Award Nomination. She was seen in Dan Gilroy’s Velvet Buzzsaw opposite Tom Sturridge, an official selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. She will next appear in the independent feature Plain Fiction.

On stage, Lemmon made her Broadway debut in The Parisian Woman. She previously starred in Jeremy O. Harris’ Xander Xyst: Dragon 1 for Ars Nova’s 2017 ANT Fest. She has also appeared in Rancho Mirage, Animal Farm, Romeo and Juliet at DC’s Olney Theatre Center; Happy Days, Imogen Says Nothing, Arcadia, Caucasian Chalk Circle at Yale Repertory Theatre, and Blessing at the Yale Institute of Music Theatre.

Lemmon received her MFA from the Yale School of Drama where she was the recipient of the Julie Harris Scholarship. She received additional training at LAMDA and BADA at Oxford University.

Lemmon is represented by WME, Brookside Artist Management, Ziffren Brittenham and Relevant.