Film Mode Adds Horror ‘It Crawls Beneath’ & Family Adventure ‘Santaman’ To Cannes Slate; See First Look Images

EXCLUSIVE: Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment has beefed up its Cannes slate with a pair of acquisitions that will have their debut screenings at the fest’s 2021 market.

It Crawls Beneath is a horror-thriller from Dale Fabrigar. Michael Pare (The Lincoln Lawyer) and Joseph Almani (Law of Attraction) star in the story of a young cop working on his uncle’s classic vintage car on a secluded ranch when a major earthquake hits. Uncle Bill is crushed, and Danny becomes trapped under the car, creating a claustrophobic nightmare. The situation intensifies when something horrifying emerges out of the cracks in the ground that leaves Danny fighting for his life.

Pic is produced by Suzanne DeLaurentiis, Kevin Goetz, Neil Goetz and Stephen Hornyak, it is now in post-production. Film Mode has world-rights. Here’s a first look image:

Film Mode has also boarded world rights on Santaman, the family adventure film from Bret Stern. DC Douglas (Transformers: Rescue Bots), John Viener (Family Guy) and Beau Marie (Fright Night) star in the pic following the titular Santa – intent on turning “Naughty-Listers” good, Santa becomes a superhero dubbed Santaman. When an evil plot complicates his mission, Santa must band together with two latch key kids to find a way to stop the ultimate “Naughty-Lister” before Christmas disappears forever.

“Film Mode is excited to announce the Cannes World Market Premieres of It Crawls Beneath and Santaman, two perfect examples of high-quality, commercially viable feature films with mass global appeal,” said Epstein.

As Deadline reported earlier this week, Film Mode will also be repping rights in Cannes to Mayim Bialik’s As Sick As They Made Us, which is starring Dustin Hoffman, Justin Chu Cary and Charlie Weber.