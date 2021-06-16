You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Feel Good’ Star Mae Martin Inks First-Look Deal With Objective Fiction

Mae Martin, the star of Netflix comedy Feel Good, has signed a first-look deal with their production collaborator Objective Fiction.

Martin and Objective Fiction have made two seasons of Feel Good together, while they are also partnering to make another Netflix series, which is closer to a drama and has been titled Programmed. Other film and TV projects are expected to emerge from the first-look pact.

Martin, who came out as non-binary earlier this year, said: “I absolutely love working with Objective Fiction; their sensitivity, sense of humour and drive make them the dream partners for me. I’m really happy to continue the relationship and look forward to what we do next.”

Objective Fiction chief creative officer Ben Farrell said: “I’m delighted that, post Feel Good, Mae wants to continue their relationship with Objective Fiction for their new writing. They’re absolutely brilliant.”

Martin is repped by Curtis Brown and CAA.

