Feds Recommend Allison Mack Get Lighter Sentence For Cooperation In Prosecuting NXIVM Founder

Mere days away from sentencing for her involvement in the NXIVM cult, former Smallville actress Allison Mack today got an unexpected helping hand from federal prosecutors.

While Mack faces potential years in prison, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in April of 2019, it was revealed in a sentencing memo filed in a federal court in Brooklyn today that she provided detailed assistance to prosecutors, which proved key in securing the conviction of NXIVM’s founder, Keith Raniere. The key asset at Mack’s disposal was an audiotape, played on numerous occasions during Raniere’s trial, in which the convicted sex trafficker discussed branding female cult members, who he groomed to be his “slaves,” with his initials.

“Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant, detailed and highly corroborated information which assisted the government in its prosecution,” said officials in a document filed today, advocating for favorable sentencing for the former superhero show actress.

The FBI arrested Mack in Brooklyn on April 20, 2018, on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy, pertaining to her role in NXIVM. While the organization claimed for many years to be a multi-level marketing company, that label ultimately belied much more sinister activity, on the part of Raniere, Mack and other members.

Mack’s sentencing is currently scheduled for June 30. Meanwhile, Raniere is behind bars, after being convicted last year and sentenced to 120 years in prison.