‘Far Cry’: Netflix Unveils Two Projects Inspired By Ubisoft Video Game Franchise

The worlds of Far Cry are coming to Netflix, which has ordered two series inspired by the Ubisoft video game franchise.

During the final day of its Geeked Week event, Netflix unveiled Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. From Adi Shankar, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is an adult anime series based on Far Cry 3: spinoff Blood Dragon. The series boasts a unique vapor-wave animation style and hails from creator and executive producer Adi Shankar. Producers are Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon and Gérard Guillemot. Bobbypills is the animation studio.

Netflix revealed that another Far Cry anime is in the works. Far Cry is a first-person shooter that debuted in 2004. The latest iteration, Far Cry 6, will feature Giancarlo Esposito and will drop in October. No additional details have been revealed for the Far Cry animated show.

The two projects add to Netflix’s growing slate of video game content. In May the streamer unveiled its League of Legends animated series, Arcane. Other Netflix series based on the video game realm include Castlevania, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Cuphead and Assassin’s Creed.