Family Comedy ‘Take Note’ Lands Series Order At Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is moving more into the family space with its latest series order – musical comedy Take Note.

The NBCU streamer has ordered the ten-part series from Lambur Productions, the production company behind Hulu’s Hardy Boys.

The half-hour series, which follows a group of contestants from across the country competing in a fictional reality singing competition, stars Doom Patrol’s Braelyn Rankins, Designated Survivor’s Nadine Roden, Aadin Church, who starred in Broadway’s Dreamgirls, and Overlord and the Underwoods’ Sebastian Spencer.

It is centered around 14-year-old Calvin Richards, played by Rankins, who has a wonderful, close-knit family who can survive anything as long as they’re together. And good thing because Calvin was chosen to compete on a tween reality singing show – Take Note – and they’re going to spend the summer navigating the crazy ups and downs of new friendships and competitions, while being thrust into the national spotlight.

Roden plays Calvin’s mom Bria Richards, Church plays Calvin’s dad Reggie Richards and Spencer plays Calvin’s brother Jordan Richards.

The series will feature a range of pop, R&B, country and rock classics along with originals by emerging musicians written specifically for the series.

Creator Joan Lambur serves as executive producer, while co-showrunners Earl Davis (Wu-Tang: An American Saga) and Michael Feldman (Sonny with a Chance) will also executive produce.

Braelyn Rankins is repped by J Pervis Talent and LINK Entertainment, Nadine Roden is repped by Noble Caplan Abrams Talent, Aadin Church is repped by Lucas Talent and Sebastian Spencer is repped by SoHo Management.

“We couldn’t be happier to be working with the dedicated team at Peacock. We strongly believe Take Note will empower and inspire kids everywhere to reach for the stars,” said Joan Lambur. “We’re confident the combination of comedy, heart and music will hit the right note with audiences and hope Take Note sparks the performer in all of us.”