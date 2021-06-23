‘F9’ Co-Writer Daniel Casey On His Global Road Trip With Justin Lin To Plot New Course For Uni Franchise – Crew Call Podcast

Warning: The following podcast contains spoilers about F9, opening Friday.

Screenwriter Daniel Casey typically finds himself in front of executives and producers when he’s in a pitch meeting. However, when he walked into the room for F9, it was an anomaly for him to pitch the pic’s director, Justin Lin, head on.

Before F9, Lin directed four other films in the Universal franchise: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6, and then took roughly a six-year hiatus from the series. Lin already had a four page outline which Casey pitched the filmmaker on, expounding on the family drama elements in the film; the rivalry between brothers Dominic and Jakob Toretto (Vin Diesel and John Cena) and the resurrection of Sung Kang’s fan-beloved Han. If you felt that Fate of the Furious and spinoff Hobbs & Shaw were asleep at the wheel, F9 awakes the series like a 12-pack of Jolt Cola.

We talk with Casey on Crew Call today about how those jaw-droppingly car chases make their way from the page to the screen. A big part of the writing process came from a global location scout Casey took with Lin and the pic’s producers.

F9 is expected to revive the sleepy summer domestic box office this weekend. Already the movie has accumulated close to $300M from its initial offshore launch. F9 begins previews tomorrow night at 7PM.

Here’s our conversation with Casey: