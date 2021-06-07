‘F9’ Set For Cannes Film Festival Beach Screening Ahead Of French Release

Just ahead of its French release, Universal’s F9 has been set for a special screening at the Cannes Film Festival, Deadline has confirmed. This is the mystery studio movie that Cannes General Delegate Thierry Frémaux has been teasing for a few weeks. We understand that the film will show before its official launch into French cinemas on July 14 (nationwide previews begin July 13) and will be screened on the beach in Cannes, thus providing a viewing opportunity for the public, which is something the festival has been keen to do this year.

We understand that festival guests wishing to attend the screening on the beach (i.e., in comfortable chairs) will need to book tickets online to reserve seats. The Cinema De La Plage section is typically reserved for classic movies, so the F9 inclusion makes for a change.

The Justin Lin-directed F9 opened early in eight offshore markets beginning last month and will hit domestic on June 25. Through Sunday, the latest entry in the Fast Saga has grossed $256.4 million at the international box office. Of that, $203.9M comes from China, where it is the biggest Hollywood title of the pandemic era.

F9 is due to open in a number of markets before it gets to France including North America, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the UK and Spain. Still, this is a rare title that is not available anywhere online and should act as a nice crowd-pleasing option for folks braving the Croisette.

