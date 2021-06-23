‘F9’ Advance Ticket Sales Poised To Be Biggest For Fandango Year To Date

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s more specific details as to how the advance tickets sales are for Universal’s F9 heading into the weekend: The Justin Lin-directed sequel is bound to be the biggest pre-seller of 2021 to date for Fandango. Already, F9 is outpacing the opening weekend pre-sales of Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II which continued on to post a 4-day debut of $57M.

Fandango

When it comes to pre-sales, especially now during the pandemic, it’s hard for box office analysts to pinpoint how front-loaded a movie’s opening weekend will be. Safe opening projections for the Vin Diesel movie are between $50M-$60M, with wild forecasts north of $70M over 3-days. Previews begin tomorrow night at 7 PM nationwide.

Fandango also polled 2K moviegoers and found out the following about F9:

98% can’t wait to see the outrageous stunts and action on the big screen.

88% are fans of the diverse, inclusive cast of F9.

83% are Vin Diesel fans.

72% are excited to see the return of Han (Sung Kang).

69% are excited to see the return of Mia (Jordana Brewster).

After the 2020 Super Bowl trailer stunt for F9, tickets for the pic went on sale then, and in its four days outstripped the advance ticket sales of Hobbs & Shaw. This is when F9 was originally scheduled to open over Memorial Day weekend last year.