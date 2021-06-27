‘F9’ Drives Past $400M Worldwide; ‘Quiet Place 2’ Nears $250M, ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ & ‘Conjuring 3’ Also Hit Milestones – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: As it vroomed into domestic theaters, turbocharging North America with a pandemic record $70M start, Universal’s F9 also opened in 22 new overseas markets, lifting the international box office cume to $335M and putting $405M in the tank globally. F9 has surpassed the lifetime of last summer’s Tenet domestically, internationally and worldwide, and is closing in on Godzilla Vs Kong‘s overseas running total of $344M. The full offshore weekend was $38M.

Each of the new offshore openings for the latest Justin Lin-helmed Fast Saga entry were No. 1s including Mexico with $10.7M to log the biggest pandemic debut (including previews), the UK ($8.3M, setting Thursday, Friday and Saturday pandemic records) and Brazil ($2.6M with the Thursday opening day the best of the pandemic).

F9 is currently gunning in 45 overseas markets and still has such key hubs as Spain, France, Germany, Japan and Italy to come throughout the summer. The running global IMAX cume is $30M.

We can talk about the potential that overseas box office will put a spoke in F9’s wheels, and while that may be true (China is running slightly lower than Hobbs & Shaw in local currency in what has been a very soft market of late), this is an ongoing game that evolves every day. Just this Saturday, Sydney went into lockdown whereas much of Australia had recently been fueling great grosses for many films across the board. Latin America has been challenging because of Covid, but the F9 result there is higher in Brazil than expected even if not reaching the heights of previous Fast Saga entries. It’s hard as yet to draw conclusions. Universal made this an event picture, devoid of day-and-date releases, and that was driven home domestically this weekend. It’s also worth noting that, in general, movies are playing differently in offshore markets — ie they are holding very well as folks dip their toes back into movie theaters and also make choices about leisure time activities as the possibilities open up.

Disney’s Cruella, which is playing theatrically and on Disney Plus Premium in areas where it’s available, added $10.6M in 42 material markets, including a No. 1 debut in France where the film is theatrical only. The international hold was -30% for an overseas cume of $112.5M through Sunday and $183.8M global.

Next up, Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II crossed $100M offshore during the week and is closing in on $250M worldwide with $112.1M overseas and $248.5M global through Sunday. The fifth offshore frame was good for $9.6M in 48 markets with another solid -40% hold. In like-for-like markets, AQP2 is running 12% ahead of the original John Krasinski-helmed phenom and there are still 17 markets to open.

New Line/Warner Bros’ The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It crossed $100M at the international box office. With an additional $6.9M in 57 markets (and amid a good 46% drop) the overseas cume to date is $101.5M for $160.6M global.

Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, meanwhile, hopped past the century mark globally with $107.8M through today. The international weekend was good for $6.3M to bring the offshore cume to $79M in 30 markets. There are still key releases to come in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Brazil and Korea.

