‘F9’ Closing In On $300M Overseas Ahead Of Domestic Bow; ‘Quiet Place 2’ Hits $222M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: International box office markets this weekend were again rife with holdovers doing solid business, while also awaiting a new major title to swing summer into full gear. Lionsgate/Millennium’s Stateside champ, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard was the only signifiant new opener this session with an estimated $7.8M in its debut in 21 overseas markets. Coupled with the domestic five-day launch, the global total is now $24.8M.

The top movie overseas this session was Universal’s F9 which is approaching $300M ahead of its domestic, UK, Brazil and Mexico openings this coming week. The Justin Lin-helmed Fast Saga entry added 13 offshore markets this frame for a $19M offshore weekend and a cume of $292M from 23 markets total to date. F9 debuted at No. 1 in each of the new plays which notably included Australia ($6.63M including previews) from just 296 locations, and Indonesia ($3.6M) from 368.

Next up, Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II dipped just 47% from last weekend overseas (as did New Line/Warner Bros’ Conjuring 3 — see below) which is welcome news given the horror genre tends to be quite frontloaded. AQP2 grossed $15.7M on the 4th international weekend in 45 markets including eight new openings to bring the overseas total thisclose to $100M at $96.7M. Globally, the John Krasinski-helmed sequel won the weekend with $25.1M and is at $222M, 15% above the 2018 original and with 20 markets still to open.

New Line/Warner Bros’ The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It scared up another $12.4M in 56 overseas markets during the fourth frame. That was good for a 47% drop and takes the international cume to $89.2M. Globally, paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren have uncovered $142.8M to date. France, where cinema capacity is at 65% but curfews lift from tonight, kept Conjuring 3 at No. 1 in the sophomore session for a 43% dip and an $8.8M cume. Horror tends to be good counterprogramming to football, and there were certainly a lot of eyeballs on France’s Euro 2020 draw with Hungary on Saturday afternoon. Key majors to come on Conjuring 3 include Germany on July 1.

Disney’s Cruella has reached $160M global after a 32% drop internationally that scored $12M for the weekend from 41 markets. The offshore cume to date is $95.2M with France releasing this coming week — the movie is theatrical only in the market, despite the presence of Disney+.

Also from Disney, Pixar’s Luca bowed in just 11 offshore markets this weekend, grossing $5M and including a No. 1 start in Russia. In most markets, school holidays have just started or are about to start and there is little animated competition ahead.

