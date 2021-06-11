It Starts On The Page: Read A Script From Season 2 Of ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ By Allison Lyman & Creator Josh Thomas

The delayed Season 2 of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay finally bowed in April, marking the return of the Freeform comedy created and executive produced by and starring Australian comedian Josh Thomas.

Thanks to the production shutdown because of the pandemic, the series’ planned arc for its sophomore season had to change. The result is a more introspective story in Okay, which centers on Thomas’ Nicholas, a twentysomething entomologist from Australia raising his two teenage half-sisters Matilda (Kayla Cromer) and Genevieve (Maeve Press) after the death of their father. Matilda is autistic — and by the end of Episode 209, “Carolina Spinx Moth,” it’s becoming clear Nicholas might be too (Thomas, in real life, was similarly diagnosed between seasons of the show).

The script, penned by Allison Lyman & Thomas, is part of Deadline’s It Starts On the Page, the series that highlights the scripts that will serve as the creative backbones of the now-underway TV awards season. The scripts are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected for our series using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Episode 209, the second season’s penultimate one, begins with the aftermath of Nicholas and Alex’s (Adam Faison) breakup — “We’ve been in different movie,” Alex crushingly tells Nicholas — as they are preparing for the wedding of Matilda and Drea, who also is on the spectrum. It leads to Drea’s mom (Maria Bamford) suggesting that maybe Nicholas is autistic as well. He spends the rest of the episode pushing back on the idea, but by the end of it he’s at a doctor’s office filling out paperwork.

It all leads to a tying of some of the loose ends (and a knot) in the Season 2 finale that aired last week, but not all; there has been no decision yet on a renewal.

Avalon Television produces the series, which is executive produced by Thomas, Stephanie Swedlove and Kevin Whyte, with David Martin, Jon Thoday, and Richard Allen-Turner the executive producers.

Read the script here: